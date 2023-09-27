Gauteng economy still top of the heap

Gauteng province has remained South Africa’s economic powerhouse, commanding 33% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022. This is according to an experimental set of provincial GDP data released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Tuesday for the first time since 2019.

StatsSA said Gauteng has the largest economy in spite of being the smallest of the nine provinces in terms of area size. The statistics agency said that in 2022, Gauteng was responsible for R33 of every R100 produced by the South African economy. “The economy of Gauteng is larger than the economies of KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape combined,” it said.

“It comes as no surprise then that Gauteng is perceived as the best place to find work.” In his provincial budget speech in March, Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the provincial economy was estimated to have grown by 2.1% in 2022 against an expectation of 1.8%. “The province’s economic output is projected to moderate to 1.5% this year before stabilising at an average annual rate of 2% in the period to 2026,” Mamabolo said.

“However, to address the socio-economic challenges of our province, the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 plan says we must record annual growth rates of 4.5% per annum by 2030. “To achieve this target, the province should concentrate on increasing growth, which will lead to an increase in per capita GDP and reduce unemployment.” Not only was Gauteng the biggest provincial economy, but it also recorded the highest growth rate in 2022 when South Africa’s GDP expanded by 1.9%. The economy of Gauteng grew by 2.8%, mainly pushed higher by finance, real estate and business services, as well as transport and communication.

StatsSA also estimated that Gauteng will receive the largest inflow of migrants in the 2021–2026 period, attracting 1.4 million people who move to the province to better their lives. Western Cape is estimated to receive the second highest number of migrants, estimated at around 460 000, from other provinces and from abroad. Northern Cape, which is the least populous province, is also the smallest contributor to national economic output, driving 2.2% of total production.

In terms of the economic make-up, StatsSA said the structure of each provincial economy was unique. Finance, real estate and business services, for example, was the largest industry in Western Cape, contributing 30% to value added in 2022, followed by manufacturing which was contributing 16%. Finance, real estate and business services is the most influential industry in three provinces (Western Cape, Free State and Gauteng), while mining is the largest industry in Northern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Personal services, which includes activities related to health and education, was the most significant contributor to the economies of Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Manufacturing is an important player, appearing in the top four, in Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. StatsSA said these five provinces employed 90% of the national manufacturing workforce in 2021.