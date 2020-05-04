GDP could shrink as much as 12% due to coronavirus - treasury head

JOHANNEBSURG - South Africa’s economy could contract by as much 12% and unemployment balloon to more than third of the workforce due to the impact of the coronavirus, Director-General of the National Treasury Dondo Mogajane said in a radio interview on Monday.





“Anything between minus 7% up to 12% could be the impact (on GDP). We have to focus on the post-virus environment so we can contain the impact ... It’s gonna be huge,” said the head of treasury on talk radio station 702.



