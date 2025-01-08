Gemfields faces a new challenge from Zambian 15% export tax deal

Gemfields is faced with a new export tax for shipments of emeralds from Zambia, where it operates the Kagem Emerald Mine.

The Zambian woes have been mounting for Gemfields. Last month, the company said a claim had been filed against Kagem by rival miner, Grizzly Mining, its sister company Pridegems Mines and proprietor Abdoulaye Ndiaye.

The claim relates to "alleged unlawful occupation" by Kagem of an area known as Kamakanga House as well as "conspiracy to injure business reputation" and goodwill.

Now, Gemfields is faced with a 15% export levy on emerald exports from Zambia. The tax came into effect at the beginning of this year and adds to other taxes such as royalties that the company had already been paying.