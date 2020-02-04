JOHANNESBURG - Vehicle sales started the year on a weak note, with the new vehicle market continuing to show a decline in January as sales fell 8.1percent year-on-year, hit by weak demand.
Data from the Department of Trade and Industry yesterday showed aggregate domestic sales at 39475 units, a decline of 3481 units, from the 42 956 vehicles sold in January last year. Export sales at 11373 units also fell by 6877 units, or 37.7percent, compared to 18250 vehicles exported in January last year.
The January 2020 new passenger car market saw a decline of 5.1percent to 28116 units from 29616 new cars sold in the same period last year. Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses dipped 16.3percent to 9791 units from 11700 light commercial vehicles sold during the corresponding month last year.