Fedusa’s Dennis George. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa ( Fedusa) general secretary, Dr Dennis George, has responded to the public announcement made by Fedusa to place him on precautionary suspension pending an external investigation regarding allegations relating to the acquisition of shares in technology listed company, AYO Technology Solutions.



George said in a statement, "For the record, I welcome the opportunity to clear my name. Furthermore for the record, it is important to state that the Fedusa Management Committee unanimously approved and supported the nomination for Dr Dennis George to serve as an independent non-executive director on the board of Ayo Technology Solutions."





Fedusa said in a statement, This decision comes in the wake of allegations relating to the acquisition of shares in technology company, AYO Technology Systems. In remaining steadfast to the principles of accountability, and the continued promotion of good, clean, ethical governance, Fedusa initiated an independent, external investigation to determine the veracity of the allegations. The investigation remains ongoing."



