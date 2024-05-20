The tragic collapse of the five-storey apartment block that killed 33 workers during construction on 75 Victoria Street in George a fortnight ago has reminded me of the long-standing loopholes in the regulatory system of the construction industry. As the jury is still out on the actual cause of structural failure, the titbits of information at public disposal has led one to believe that those responsible for the construction of the building have been skating around a number of laws within the regulatory framework.

I mean, the hiring of undocumented immigrants is a violation of the Immigration Act. Employing unskilled labour as cleaners who ended up mixing concrete and paying slave wages goes against the spirit of fair labour practices within the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. Failure to observe a healthy and safe work environment and even the lax record-keeping of workers on site is against the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which makes one even doubt that these workers were covered under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act. Paying slave wages, which are way below the legislated national minimum wage, are all just hallmarks of exploitative employer practices that still exist in the construction industry.

You can already observe a pattern that there was probably way more wrong that occurred there on a daily basis on that construction site than we have been told thus far. News reports emerging from the saga are that even the engineer was already under investigation for some shady practices before this tragedy. A number of private contractors are flying under the radar, undetected of their illegal practices. Long before my life revolved around chasing news stories as a business journalist, I worked in construction. Roof construction to be precise. I worked for a small, family-run construction firm with a span of less than 10 artisans in the Hillcrest area in Durban.

The company mainly did jobs in the posh retirement villages, private schools, churches and shopping centres, and avoided government contracts like a plague. I was very young when I started as a “daka boy”, earning just R50 a day and paid in a brown envelope every Friday. But in a period of six years I had learnt the tricks of the trade as a carpenter, before I went on to acquire a diploma in construction. These were the early 2000s, and issues of health and safety at the workplace were basically non-existent, to say the least.

One time I accidentally cut my thumb deep while trying to cut a drywall board with a Stanley knife. No one among us had first-aid training. One of the eldest employees who had a troubled relationship with alcohol fell and nearly broke his back while he was bracing trusses. He was literally frogmarched from the construction site and sent home for 10 days without pay. When I spoke about introducing certain reforms such as getting paid our salaries through the bank, or having payslips so we could obtain credit with financial institutions, or registering for the Unemployment Insurance Fund or for compensation for occupational injuries and diseases, or even organising ourselves to form a workers union, I was also placed on 10 days unpaid leave, and I quickly leant to keep my mouth shut. Anything that would decrease the share of revenue that went to the employer’s pocket was taboo in this industry. So we remained “blue-collar” workers with no prospect of getting out of poverty while the “white-collar” business owner acquired assets and grew his empire off our backs.

It begs the questions as to why small players in the construction industry have been allowed to exploit workers for decades without the government clamping down on these practices. Where are inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour? Where is the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) — a public entity that regulates the industry - when employers are operating like “zama-zamas” for maximum profit at the expense of life and limb? Why has no one been hauled before any regulatory body to answer critical questions about this disaster? A caring government would ensure that the George building collapse pivots a new approach to regulating contractors and bring to an end these prevalent practices.