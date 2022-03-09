GEPF pension sees 5.5% annual hike

THE Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) announced this week that an annual pension increase of 5.5 percent would be granted to its pensioners as of April 1.

This pension increase was based on the 5.5 percent inflation rate for the 12 months ending November, 30, 2021, thus making the increase equal to 100 percent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and higher than the 7 percent of Consumer Price Index (CPI) provided in terms of GEP Law and Rules, it said.