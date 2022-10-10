Germany commits R6.2 billion towards a range of sustainability issues in South Africa

The 2022 government-to-government negotiations on South African-German development co-operation that took place in Pretoria last week ended with Germany committing further funding of €355 million (R6.2 billion) for a two-year-cycle. South Africa and Germany reconfirmed five bilateral focal areas: peaceful and inclusive societies, climate and energy, sustainable economic development, training and employment as well as health and pandemics, a statement from the National Treasury said Friday.

Germany emphasised its commitment to the Just Energy Transition Partnership as a milestone in international co-operation to support clean and just transition towards climate neutrality in South Africa. South Africa and Germany committed to further strengthen the existing bilateral TVET & Skills Development co-operation, and complement these by further initiatives focusing on pathways from learning to earning, the statement said. Germany made additional commitments in the areas of violence and crime prevention, SDG (sustainable development goal) implementation and anti-corruption.