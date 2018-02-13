



Gigaba told the network that President Jacob Zuma must resign on Wednesday or otherwise face a no-confidence motion in Parliament.





Gibaga told CNN that the ANC expected Zuma resign on Wednesday morning at 10 am, and should he continue to defy the party, they would have little recourse but to table a motion of no confidence, in conjunction with opposition parties, to have him removed.





He added that this was not the party's preferred route.





The National Excecutive Council (NEC) - which is the ANC's highest decision-making body recalled the President on Tuesday.





The ANC caucus is today meeting in Parliament to discuss the decision and way forward.





Zuma was widely expected to address the nation on Wednesday at 10 am but the Presidency issued an advisory, stating that Zuma had not communicated an address for Wednesday.





No communication issued



The media is advised that no official communication has been issued by the Presidency on a media briefing today by President Jacob Zuma as reported by media houses. https://t.co/0u8qURDvHu — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 14, 2018







