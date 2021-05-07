GirlCode, AWS partner to upskill 30 women

GIRLCODE and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have partnered to help 30 unemployed women prepare for careers in tech and IT through a free training programme, GirlCode’s Software Development Learnership, GirlCode said in a statement yesterday.

The learnership programme, which started last month, will run for 12 months at the GirlCode Campus in Midrand. The focus of the programme is an introduction to cloud-based computing and AWS tools.

“They will work on practical projects, as well as learn and practice with relevant tech and tools. This will afford the learners hands-on opportunities to experience real-life operations and agility of projects, working in teams in a business environment, while also acquiring soft skills to prepare them for the world of work,” the statement said.

The last leg of the programme will focus on career skills, such as preparing for interviews, advice on navigating salary discussions, guidance on developing one’s personal brand, and assistance with CVs, covering letters and LinkedIn profiles.

GirlCode received almost 50 000 applications for the learnership programme, and 20 000 women took the aptitude test, in which a number of participants attained scores of more than 85 percent.

GirlCode chief executive Zandile Mkhwanazi said: “Given the result of the applications, this is a positive step in the right direction to address the tech skills gap in South Africa when it comes to women software developers. We are excited to work with AWS, as GirlCode aims to upskill 10 million women over the next 10 years.”

