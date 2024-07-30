Glass full: Castle Lager is Africa’s most valuable beer brand

If one asks what the alcoholic drink of choice in Africa is, it would be beer, and invariably a local brand. Reviewing the 2024 Brand Finance Africa 200 report (released in May 2024), there are no less than 15 brands listed from six countries: Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

That said, global headwinds affect Africa just as they do the rest of the world. This includes reduced disposable income due to inflation and lack of economic growth, global warming, which impacts the South African wine and spirits industry, a drop in global alcohol consumption by Gen Z and a rise in prices of imported brands due to local currencies losing value to the US dollar.

Look no further than the deflated share price of the largest drinks company in the world – Diageo, any active brand in Africa. A major driver of consumption worldwide is sporting events such as the recent Uefa European Football Championships. While Africa, as a continent, remains dislocated in many ways, individual countries benefit from local tournaments, with football leading the way by some distance.

It is also interesting how many “local” African brands are today owned by global giants, with two being Kenya’s Tusker – owned by UK-based Diageo – and South Africa’s Castle Lager – owned by Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev.