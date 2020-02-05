South Africa’s biggest labour federation Cosatu has proposed the use of government-owned pension funds as a means to alleviate the financial burden at the power utility.
Eskom’s balance sheet has been in the red for a number of years and the power utility expects to report repeated losses of about R20billion this financial year.
Bernard Sacks, a tax partner at Mazars, said yesterday that there was no inherently right or wrong answer in this kind of arrangement.
Sacks said the litmus test for dipping into workers’ pension savings should be the potential return that could be generated by investing in a company like Eskom.