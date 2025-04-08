Global equity markets are markets are tanking: now what?

Peter Armitage and Peter Little Global stock markets are tumbling, and certain shares are approaching attractive levels. US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement last week has resulted in a severe equity market meltdown at a pace faster than the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. This article attempts to put the decline into context and assess what investors should be doing.

We conclude that investors should not be crystallising losses. We have not reached a point for major decisions – the events and market reaction are only a few days old (!). We seldom recommend selling into panic, which is precisely what is happening in the markets. For investors who are underweight equities, some shares are reaching attractive levels, but we would wait for things to bottom out in a market, which could well be in a short-term freefall. Actual market levels started the year at high valuations and, even after this drop, are not cheap in aggregate. Equity markets were not pricing in much room for error, and investors are now moving quickly to correct that – that process is not an exact science and can often overshoot in the short term. We would advise patience in these volatile times. At a time when markets could swing up or down by 10%, making definitive calls is an impossible task. Unlike many market routs in recent decades, this situation is entirely “man-made” and self-inflicted. This means that a change in policy or direction could see markets bounce back just as quickly – nobody can predict the very short-term outcome. What we can do is better understand the context. First, what has happened to markets?

The table below shows that, based on the futures markets, the US market is now 20% off its highs, which the media likes to call a bear market. Figure 1: The US futures markets, performance since highs This is a significant drop in a very short time, as shown in the graph below of the S&P 500: Figure 2: The S&P 500’s performance, April 2020 to date. The market drop of the past month has erased most of the 2024 gains. So, the big question is whether this is a correction and we bounce from around these levels or if there is more to come. One of the key observations from the chart above is that the move has been extreme, and it usually takes weeks or months for the market to find its bottom (not days!).

One of the nuances to be recognised is that world equity markets have done somewhat better than the S&P 500, especially if measured in US dollar terms. This is because non-US markets have performed better than the US, and the dollar has weakened by around. 5% year to date (YTD). Many European markets are still up in US dollar terms, and the MSCI World Index is “only” down 10% YTD in US dollar terms (see table below). Figure 3: Major global market indices’ performances over select periods. Are markets now cheap? We have been pointing out for some time that markets have been at very high valuation levels, and the market was certainly not priced for this growth shock. After the correction, the forward 18.2x P/E is now roughly in line with its 10-year average and still around 10% higher than the 20-year average. This is perhaps the strongest argument for not being overly bullish at present, and the market can still fall by a further 5%-10% before we consider it as being in cheap territory. We must also bear in mind that this is based on forecast earnings, and we can be fairly sure that US earnings growth will be downgraded, at least in the short term.

Figure 4: S&P 500 forward P/E Why are the Trump tariffs so damaging for markets? We would categorise the events of the past week as a global growth shock – a change in the expectations for global growth. We have been in a period of globalisation over the past two decades, where production has shifted to the cheapest regions, and this has been good for global inflation. Tariffs can effectively reverse this and see production move back to the US (and other home territories). However, this will take years to achieve, and, in the meantime, imported goods will cost more and increase inflation by 1%-2% in the US. Uncertainty also creates a delay in decision-making, which is bad for economic growth. The combination of these factors can see US economic growth slow sharply, and the odds of a recession have increased. Interest rates are at high levels, which is seemingly a comforting starting point, as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hence has the tools to stimulate a slowing economy.

However, the Fed is faced with the dilemma that inflation will be rising as the economy slows (often called stagflation, which is usually characterised by high inflation, low economic growth and high unemployment). Hence, it will be hesitant to cut rates too aggressively. The key risk is that inflation increases and is sustained at higher levels. Higher inflation generally results in lower valuations, as the cost of capital is higher, and it results in future cash flows being worth less. Economists and the market are still trying to make sense of the impact of Trump’s announcements last week. International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the organisation was still assessing the macroeconomic implications of the announced tariffs, “but they clearly represent a significant risk to the global outlook at a time of sluggish growth”.

So what happens next? The US first quarter 2025 (1Q25) earnings season starts with feedback from the banks this Friday (April 11). While 1Q25 earnings are unlikely to have been materially affected by tariffs, we will get a window into how CEOs of the biggest global corporations are approaching the foreseeable future in terms of capex spending and expansion plans and also whether they are starting to see any slowdown in consumer activity as it pertains to their businesses.

The current market correction is making stocks look somewhat cheaper. Still, it is not inconceivable that some of that relative cheapness can unwind with negative earnings revisions if corporate America deliver a cautious tone during the upcoming earnings season.

De-globalisation is, on balance, a headwind for future global economic growth, but what is very uncertain at this point is the extent and longevity of de-globalisation. What we do not yet know is whether the cost will get too high for US voters (particularly if it starts impacting US employment), forcing a walk back from the current US administration or whether the next US administration (in< 4 years) will reverse the changes.

At the same time, AI is clearly going to provide a productivity tailwind to global economic growth, but we do not yet know how material that will be. What we do know is that these factors will shape the macro-level economic activity, but at the micro level, these factors present both threats and opportunities for individual companies. As investment professionals, we are acutely aware of what is happening out there in markets, but most of the population will remain blissfully unaware. We thought this estimate from Morgan Stanley that bear markets only start having a material impact on consumer behaviour and, by extension, economic activity when you have roughly 30% drawdowns in equity markets was pretty interesting: Global household net wealth is up $52 trillion (R936trl) since the pandemic. Rising wealth underpinned the substantial rebound in consumption, fuelling large-scale re-employment.

Consumption finished 2024 in line with its wealth-influenced target. If equity prices tumbled, high-income consumers are likely to respond by increasing savings.

Substantial declines in asset prices change household behaviour. We think "substantial" means something similar to the average US bear market (~30%).

A drop in net wealth of this magnitude could drag consumption growth lower by 1.3 percentage points ( ppts) after two quarters and 0.8 ppts on average over four quarters.

ppts) after two quarters and 0.8 ppts on average over four quarters. This is the isolated wealth effect. Weak cyclical fundamentals would likely slow consumption growth further since half of bear markets coincide with recessions. What about SA?

At the moment, the world is in “beta-1 mode”, which means that all global equity assets are tanking in unison. South African (SA) markets have performed relatively better than the US market in rand terms because of the high level of rand hedges. However, last week, SA also saw the biggest threat to the continuation of the Government of National Unity emerge. At best, confidence has been severely dented, and the prospects for a domestic resurgence have dimmed. However, certain SA shares are at very attractive levels. Peter Armitage, CEO and Co-CIO & Peter Little, Fund Management. *** The views expressed here do not necessarily represent those of Independent Media or IOL.