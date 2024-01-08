WORLD food prices fell in 2023, with considerable declines for grains and oils as supply concerns eased, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday. Overall, world food commodity prices fell 13.7% in 2023 against the previous year, the Rome-based FAO said.

The FAO's cereals price index fell 15.4%, “reflecting well supplied global markets” compared to 2022, when prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major grain exporter. While supply concerns eased for wheat and maize, the opposite was true for rice due to the impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon and India restricting exports. Rice prices jumped 21% last year. The vegetable oil price index posted the biggest fall last year, dropping 32.7% thanks to improved supplies and reduced use for biofuel production.

Sugar prices, on the contrary, jumped 26.7% overall, though they retreated from their highs in December thanks to Brazil stepping up exports and reduced use for biofuels. While the FAO's overall index dropped, consumer food prices in many countries are rising, often faster than the overall inflation rate. “The fact that food commodity prices drop doesn’t necessarily mean a drop in food prices,” noted economist and food industry specialist Bruno Parmentier.