Global food prices surge: FAO reports fastest increase in 18 months

In September 2024, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Global Food Price Index (FFPI), the benchmark for global food commodity prices, experienced its fastest increase in 18 months.

Prices rose across all five of the FFPI’s commodity group price indices, with sugar leading the surge. The FFPI averaged 124.4 points for the month, marking a 3.0% increase from August and a 2.1% year-on-year rise.

The FAO Sugar Price Index saw the most significant jump, climbing 10.4% month on month (m/m). This spike was driven by worsening crop conditions in Brazil and concerns that India's decision to lift restrictions on sugarcane for ethanol production might reduce its sugar exports.