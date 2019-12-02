CAPE TOWN – As the excitement of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other holiday shopping sprees roll-out, South Africans are being urged to participate in the global “Giving Tuesday” movement, observed in December each year, to assist charities in need – be it in kind, time or gifts.
The initiative was started in the United States in response to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities.
Giving Tuesdays in SA
Grow with Educare – a social enterprise that aims to create the largest chain of high quality, low cost creches serving underprivileged communities in South Africa – is leading the charge to grow the Giving Tuesday movement locally, with aspirations of extending the call to action for the duration of the holiday season.
Grow with Educare chief executive Tracey Chambers said the hope is that this holiday season, all Tuesdays from December 3 will serve as a reminder to South Africans to do their bit to help those less fortunate.