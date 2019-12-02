Global ‘Giving Tuesday’ movement gains momentum in SA with R100 000 challenge









The Giving Tuesday initiative was started in the United States in response to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities. Photo: Mary Pahlke/Pixabay CAPE TOWN – As the excitement of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other holiday shopping sprees roll-out, South Africans are being urged to participate in the global “Giving Tuesday” movement, observed in December each year, to assist charities in need – be it in kind, time or gifts. The initiative was started in the United States in response to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities. Giving Tuesdays in SA Grow with Educare – a social enterprise that aims to create the largest chain of high quality, low cost creches serving underprivileged communities in South Africa – is leading the charge to grow the Giving Tuesday movement locally, with aspirations of extending the call to action for the duration of the holiday season. Grow with Educare chief executive Tracey Chambers said the hope is that this holiday season, all Tuesdays from December 3 will serve as a reminder to South Africans to do their bit to help those less fortunate.

The non-profit hopes to raise R100 000 to transform and appropriately equip a Creche that serves an underprivileged community.

It takes a village

“Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that is unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and the world; not just on this special day of giving, but during the entire festive season and every day.” said Chambers.

How to participate

Giving Tuesday aims to encourage people to pick a cause or a charity that they are passionate about and to collectively give back by donating time and skills through volunteering, lending a voice to advocate for change, and/or giving either financially or in kind.

Chambers said one of South Africa’s biggest challenges was the delivery of quality early childhood development (ECD) education services and facilities in poor communities. The ECD report released by Statistics South Africa in 2018 showed that of the nearly 8.2 million children aged between zero and six years old (almost 46 percent) live in low-income households and about half do not attend ECD facilities.

“Quality early learning should not be a luxury. Research tells us it is crucial to a child’s brain development and lays the foundation for school readiness and future success,” said Chambers.

Ambitious fundraising targetset

“We are trying to raise R100 000 which will be used to transform an ECD centre in a disadvantaged community. The goal is to provide the centre with a full infrastructure upgrade, a detailed curriculum and education kit, as well as classroom equipment.

“This is the first time that we are asking individuals to make this type of donation. No matter how small your contribution, if we all give collectively, we can easily raise these funds which will make a huge difference and transform the lives of the many women and children who will benefit from your generosity.” Chambers said.

BUSINESS REPORT