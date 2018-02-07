CAPE TOWN - Major gold mining companies in South Africa expect to reach a settlement in the next few months with former and current workers in the sector affected by lung disease, an industry official said on Wednesday.
“We are close to a settlement,” said Graham Briggs, convener of the Occupational Lung Disease Working Group representing African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye Stillwater.
"By getting to a compromise situation where there’s a settlement would be a great benefit to the claimants because they would get their payments much quicker."
- African News Agency (ANA)