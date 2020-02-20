JOHANNESBURG - South Africa must make progress on structural reforms before banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. can help draw foreign capital to the country.
“To the extent that these changes do happen, the ability of investors to ramp up their involvement in this economy is very significant,” Jonathan Penkin, the Wall Street firm’s head of sub-Saharan Africa, said in an interview in Johannesburg. “At the moment they’re taking a bit of a wait-and-see approach.”
While President Cyril Ramaphosa repeatedly talks of the challenges facing the moribund economy, he has yet to deliver the overhaul business leaders say is needed to resuscitate growth. He has balked at plans to rescue South African Airways and has little to show on addressing the state-owned power utility’s debt, or other measures, such as the sale of telecommunications spectrum and easing an onerous visa regime.