Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive of Alphabet and its Google subsidiary, said that healthcare offers the biggest potential over the next five to 10 years. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive of Alphabet and its Google subsidiary, said on Wednesday that healthcare offers the biggest potential over the next five to 10 years for using artificial intelligence to improve outcomes, and vowed that the technology giant will heed privacy concerns. US lawmakers have raised questions about Google’s access to the health records of tens of millions of Americans. Ascension, which operates 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities across the United States, is Google’s biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare.

“When we work with hospitals, the data belongs to the hospitals,” Pichai told a conference panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“But look at the potential here. Cancer if often missed and the difference in outcome is profound. In lung cancer, for example, five experts agree this way and five agree the other way. We know we can use artificial intelligence to make it better,” Pichai added.

Google has spent several years developing artificial intelligence to automatically analyze MRI scans and other patient data to identify diseases and make predictions aimed at improving outcomes and reducing cost.