Google opens applications for Startups AI Accelerator Africa

Google has announced the opening of applications for the 8th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program. This cohort will have a strong focus on startups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities across the continent.

Startups are the lifeblood of innovation, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and solving some of society's most pressing challenges. In Africa, digital transformation is accelerating rapidly and startups play a vital role in shaping the continent’s future. from fintech and agritech to healthcare and education. The Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is a three-month, equity-free virtual program that provides African startups with mentorship, technical resources, and access to a global network of experts and investors.

Since its inception in 2018, the program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries, and have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs. "We're excited to support the next generation of African AI pioneers through the Google for Startups Accelerator, providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to build successful, impactful businesses” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startups Ecosystem, Africa at Google. "Africa's tech ecosystem is a hotbed of innovation, and AI has the potential to be a transformative force across various sectors."

The Class 8 program will run from June to September 2024 and will include: Equity-free support: Up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits.

Mentorship: Personalised guidance from Google AI experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

Technical workshops: In-depth training on AI/ML development, product strategy, and scaling.

Global network: Connections to potential investors, partners, and customers.

Community: A supportive network of fellow founders facing similar challenges and opportunities. Applications opened from Monday and will close on May 20, 2024, and can be submitted online at g.co/AcceleratorAfrica. Eligible startups must be based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions and should be utilising AI/ML in a transformative way.