JOHANNESBURG - Outa has hit out at finance minister Tito Mboweni, after he announced that those using roads in Gauteng should pay for using them in the form of paying their e-toll bills.
Outa said in a statement, "Outa is bemused by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s determination to cling to the myth that the e-toll scheme is an efficient user-pays financial solution to settle the freeway upgrade bonds."
“The gantries might be here to stay but the e-toll collections are not,” says Wayne Duvenage, Outa's CEO.