CAPE TOWN - Seven vacant plots have reportedly been identified as "possible sites for social and affordable housing" in Cape Town.

These sites are in the southern suburbs which include Parkwood, Lotus River and Retreat, reports Bizcommunity.

Head of the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, Thando Mguli made this announcement at a joint meeting with officials from the City of Cape Town. The Parkwood community leaders were reportedly updated on the state’s plan to address their appeal for housing.

Community leaders were reportedly shown a map with the seven plots marked A to G.

Four of the seven plots are reportedly owned by the city.

According to project manager in the city’s Human Settlements department, Bernie Wentzel said that plot A is 6.4 hectares (ha); B is the smallest site at 0.8ha; C is 11ha; D is 4.2ha; E is 1ha; F is 1.2ha; and G is 10.9ha.

Notably, none of the plots are ready for development as they have to be redzoned.

Mguli reportedly said that a team of engineers, planners and designers would be appointed by the end of the week.

The need for housing comes at the backlog of a housing protest that erupted in Parkhood last month.

Residents of the Cape Town suburb, many of them backyard dwellers, have been protesting about the dire shortage of housing in the area.

Violent housing protests took place and the M5 highway was once again closed as more than 1 000 residents and police and law enforcement officers clashed.

While most protesters were armed with sticks, stones, petrol bombs and even golf balls, journalists spotted several men with guns, firing at police.

Fifteen people were arrested for public violence.

A large group of Law Enforcement officers and public order police moved onto the open field in Walmer Street to demolish more than 100 structures.

Despite a visit by Human Settlements MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, residents continued to erect shelters, saying they had nowhere to go.

McLean said: “We were so peaceful this morning and they just came and took everything. They didn’t even want to give us our blankets back."

“The minister was here but what they don’t want to say is that a lot of us were removed from places like Constantia, Diep River and Lakeside under forced removals.

“I was moved to Parkwood in Sub A (Grade 1) and have raised three children in a one-bedroom house.

“And we don’t live for free, we must pay the council every month. The children are big now and we are on the housing list for years. There is no housing developments for Parkwood but there is a big open plot where we can live.”

Another resident Naomi Salie, 64, said: “We were still sleeping in our new homes when the law enforcement officials came and broke my structure down. They also took all our belongings and some of them, they damaged. Among the things they took was my fridge and chairs.”

Another evictee, 18-year-old Jaden Hendricks, said he had never lived in a conventional home. “As long as I can remember, we have always stayed in wendy houses. I have never lived in a house in my life. My mother has been on the waiting list (for a home)for the past 30 years. As a young person I wish that they (authorities) would build houses for us.” Gadieja Davids, 56, said her family’s identity documents had gone missing when their informal home was torn down by the law enforcement officers.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE