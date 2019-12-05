Government to hand over control of SAA to restructuring specialist









JOHANNESBURG - The government will cede control of South African Airways (SAA) to a restructuring specialist in a last-ditch attempt to save the cash-strapped business from collapse.

As part of a rescue plan started on Thursday, the government will hand the running of SAA to an as-yet unidentified specialist to make the sort of painful cuts that would be difficult for politicians to push through.

SAA has been granted a R4 billion lifeline from the government and banks to launch the rescue plan, but that cash could only last for months, analysts say.





The airline has been on the brink of collapse since a crippling strike last month left it without enough money to pay salaries on time. Then two major travel insurers stopped covering its tickets against the risk of the company becoming insolvent.





SAA employs around 5,000 people, while the wider SAA group, which includes maintenance and catering divisions, employs around 10,000.





The airline, which has not made a profit since 2011 and has received more than R20 billion of government bailouts over the past three years, said it would publish a new provisional flight schedule soon.





Airport staff at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo airport said there hadn’t been much disruption to SAA’s timetable so far, but passengers were pessimistic about its prospects.





“I think SAA is doomed already ... We shouldn’t be paying out of our own money. That money should be coming from somewhere else,” said Alicia Knoetze, 34, who was travelling to a motorcross competition in Zimbabwe.





Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the business rescue process was the best way to rebuild SAA into a stronger entity. He said the plan was to attract an equity partner later.