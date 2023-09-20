Government to host AGOA Forum

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel today announced that the Government of South Africa will host the 20th US-sub-Saharan Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum (AGOA Forum) in Johannesburg, from November 2-4, 2023. The Forum will bring together the governments of the United States and AGOA-eligible countries, as well as representatives from key regional economic organizations, the private sector, civil society, and labor.

Over the course of the event, participants will engage in discussions on how to strengthen trade and investment ties between the United States and sub-Saharan Africa and how to promote resilient, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth and development. The Forum will also feature the ‘Made in Africa Exhibition’ which will showcase regional value chains on the continent. “The AGOA Forum is an opportunity for the United States to build upon the success of the Africa Leaders Summit and further our economic partnership with AGOA countries,” said Ambassador Katherine Tai.

“As President Biden has said, the future is Africa. I look forward to visiting South Africa in November to discuss our shared priorities, reaffirm the Administration’s commitment to the continent, and discuss opportunities to make AGOA more transformative as we deepen our trade and investment relations with the sub-Saharan African countries.” “We look forward to welcoming a senior delegation from the United States and a number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Minister Ebrahim Patel. “AGOA has helped to promote the export of African goods to the United States, and we believe there is scope to deepen its impact on African industrialisation. An extension of AGOA beyond 2025 will promote inward investment in Africa and provide benefits to both the United States and African countries. It will also support our efforts to increase growth through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) that will cover 54 countries and 1.4 billion people.”