DURBAN – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday delivered his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement to South Africa in Parliament.
In his address the Finance Minister said that it is critical to drive further infrastructure investment in the country.
He also highlighted that public‐sector infrastructure projects are plagued by poor planning and implementation.
This comes out in under spending, which reached 20 percent of capital budgets last year.
The budget facility for infrastructure, a technical entity that reviews complex capital projects, has already strengthened state capacity.