JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele, also Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chairman, told ANC national executive committee (NEC) members at a breakfast meeting last year that he would crush Iqbal Survé’s businesses. This emerged at the Mpati Commission yesterday when Survé was cross-examined. The commission is probing allegations of impropriety at the PIC. It also heard that an unnamed minister had called Survé at 10pm three months ago and threatened to deal with one of his companies - Independent Media - if he did not intervene and stop the publication of a negative story about the politician.

Survé is the executive chairman of Sekunjalo Group of companies which includes Independent Media and AYO Technology Solutions.

Cross-examined by commission chairperson Justice Lex Mpati and his assistants Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga, Survé said Gungubele had an agenda against Sekunjalo and its subsidiaries. “He told some NEC members he will not allow any PIC decision to favour Sekunjalo He told people he is acting under instruction and that we're not toeing the line. I just heard this morning that the CIPC instruction came from a minister.”

Survé said he had no reason to doubt what ANC NEC members told him given that Gungubele’s threats were already being carried out. He was referring to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission’s (CIPC) unprecedented decision in February to issue the PIC with a compliance notice demanding it recoup its R4.3billion investment in AYO within 15 days. The decision was later set aside by the Pretoria High Court.

Lediga also sought clarity on claims that Survé tampered with editorial decisions. Dismissing these allegations as baseless, Survé said: “It is precisely because I don't take sides, especially in ANC factional battles that I have come under attack.”

