Gwede slams failed airport bidder billionaire Rob Hersov for calling SA government ‘corrupt clowns’

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has slammed South African billionaire Rob Hersov for calling the government “corrupt clowns”, after his failed bid to buy a number of small airports. Speaking at a BizNews conference in London earlier this week, Hersov described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "useless, spineless failure" and his Cabinet as "corrupt clowns".

Hersov also labelled the ANC government as “fundamentally incompetent and extremely corrupt”, in an exclusive interview with Business Report where he said he would make an unsolicited bid of R2 billion to buy six regional airports owned by the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa). However, Mantashe yesterday said Hersov was angry that he failed to get a stake in the airports in George, Gqeberha, East London, Bloemfontein, Kimberley and Upington after the government rejected his offer. Mantashe said government had noted with concern the mischievous remarks by Rob Hersov, adding that Hersov was speaking from a point of privilege as he came from a rich mine-owning family.

“I will meet him when he comes back from London because I think his statement is mischievous because right now he is driving to be given a stake in Acsa. “And, in my view, Acsa is one of the most efficient entities of state and it must not be given to him. If not giving him a stake in Acsa is equal to ‘useless ministers’ then so be it. “We urge him and the business sector to work with the government in the reconstruction and recovery of our economy, rather than working against us. If they work against us, we will all fail.”

Mantashe was speaking at a media briefing on progress made in the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) yesterday. Hersov last week confirmed that an informal offer he and his business partner Nick Ferguson had made for the airports, was completely rejected by the government. Rob Hersov. He said they had seen this as an opportunity to save these assets as his team comprised individuals with the necessary capital, skills and expertise to unlock value and turn these airports into successful money-making enterprises

