Happiness Index shows South Africans are now less happy than before and confidence is at an all-time low

The levels of happiness in South Africa have plummeted as citizens are confronted with several newsworthy political, economic, and social activities that could dampen the mood above and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. Basically, South Africans are now less happy than before and confidence is at an all-time low.

This is according to the Bureau of Market Research (BMR) June 2022 research released yesterday, which sampled 1 836 participants to measure their levels of trust and confidence. The Happiness Index showed that unhappiness levels with both the economic and political climate have increased from 54.9 points and 62.0 points respectively in 2014, to 74.3 points and 77.4 points respectively in 2022. Data showed that simultaneously, positive mood and attitude dropped from 76.4 points in 2012 to 63.7 points in 2022, whereas negative mood and attitude increased a great deal from 10.1 points to 25.2 points over the same period.

The BMR said that although happiness levels have been declining since the first Happiness Index study in 2012, it had now reached the lowest level to date. Given the sample size of the study, a difference of a few points is actually a big change. The research also revealed that trust and being able to rely on others were important considerations when evaluating one’s personal level of happiness, satisfaction with life and evaluation of well-being.

Senior researcher Jacolize Poalses said people were seemingly happier when living in a society where others were willing to aid and can be relied on to respond ethically to a situation. Overall trust and confidence involving 27 different South African institutions included in the research was scored 37.8 out of a possible 100 points. Poalses said this indicated that South Africans were not comfortable trusting governmental and private institutions that have a direct, or indirect, influence on happiness levels.

She said South Africans generally found it difficult to entrust others completely. “In fact, complete distrust became evident toward politicians, Parliament, municipalities, provincial and national government,” Poalses said. “Private healthcare providers are trusted the most when compared to the other institutions. The government sets the tone of the national climate and a nation’s safety and security matters not only has a profound impact on its citizens, but also on tourism. Balance and peace contribute strongly to a satisfying life.”

