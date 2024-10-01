Harmony Gold collaborates with Schneider Electric to revamp training workshop

Harmony Gold has signed a deal for the upgrade of its instrumentation workshop with Schneider Electric, a development that is expected to boost workforce development. The upgraded instrumentation workshop forms part of Harmony Gold’s Moab Khotsong Engineering Training Centre situated in Orkney, in the North West province.

After the upgrade exercise, the workshop will also cater for external clients that include other SA mining, industry and construction companies such as Murray & Roberts Cementation, Impala Platinum Rustenburg, Impala Springs Refinery, and Kopanang and Gold Mining Company (Kop-Gold), among others. “Partnering with our multiple stakeholders to uplift our mine communities always been a key part of our strategic pillar of responsible stewardship,” said Peter Steenkamp, Harmony Group CEO. “This training centre is a true demonstration of us being stronger together than we are apart, and that together, we can truly make a difference in the lives of young people in our country.”