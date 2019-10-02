CAPE TOWN – The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) omitting outstanding e-toll revenue in its financial statement for the past financial year may be a sign that the state-owned entity has given up on chasing unpaid e-toll debt.
This was the view of Wayne Duvenage, the chief executive of Outa, who said the massive public resistance towards e-tolls is what forced Sanral to remove R17.3bn of the revenue charged as “unrecognised”, for fear of having to write off massive amounts as uncollectible revenue.
This meant that Sanral only reflected their e-toll revenue as being R9.8bn for the full five years and four months of e-tolling to March 2019.
“What was interesting in the past year, was that Sanral did not reflect their e-toll revenue as being anything more than the R688m, which is what they actually realised in cash from the scheme.
“In prior years this was not the case and in the previous financial year ending March 2018, Sanral reflected their e-toll revenue as R1.87bn, yet they only collected R726m, signalling that the difference of R974m was collectable,” said Duvenage.