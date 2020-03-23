Having no cash has an upside for Zimbabweans in virus fight

INTERNATIONAL - Zimbabwe’s severe cash shortage is providing the impoverished southern African country with some relief in the fight against the coronavirus: One less way of spreading the disease.





About 90% of transactions are done digitally after an economic collapse caused foreign currency and local bank notes to dry up. While Zimbabwe only has two cases of Covid-19, the government has declared a national emergency as an outbreak could overwhelm the health system in a nation battling shortages of everything from fuel to food.



