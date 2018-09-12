The National Freedom Party has called for the Hawks to help find R98m that has gone missing from the Department of Agriculture in KZN. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The National Freedom Party has called for the Hawks to intervene in the investigating of the Department of Agriculture in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on irregular expenditure amounting to R98 million for 2016/17.

According to the party, the money was going to be used to acquire tractors, but this never happened.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Freedom Party said that it was clear from the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) report that the company, who were issued a contract had no tax clearance certificate and three quotations were not received.

"To our surprise, no action has been taken to ensure that the taxpayer's money is accounted for and officials responsible are charged for their corrupt conduct."

"There has been a slow pace into the finalisation of this matter despite all means and internal process and procedures followed to ensure that those who are implicated in this corruption are put into books."

The party went on to say that they view this as a deliberate delay to protect those who benefited in the R98m that disappeared.

The NFP has called for the Hawks to now intervene as all internal measured have failed,

It should be noted that the Scopa report only mentioned the suspension of one senior official in January 2018 for the 2017/2018 irregular expenditure.

The NFP also wanted to know why officials implicated in 2016/2017 irregularities were still kept in the department.

"The Department of Agriculture in KZN is failing ordinary citizens of this province," the statement said.

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE