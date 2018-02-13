CAPE TOWN - Following the Hawk’s raid on the Gupta family home in Saxton, The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says that they welcome the investigation and it is long overdue.

This comes at a time where the Gupta’s face charges and allegations of corruption against them. During the raid, two people were arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering, according to reports.

It is alleged that the Hawks are looking for documents and other material linked to a multi-agency probe into allegations of state capture, particularly the multimillion-rand Estina dairy project that saw millions of rands meant for black emerging farmers funnelled to the Guptas.

“It is no secret that the Gupta family and a number of their associates have been implicated in numerous dubious and unlawful transactions," says Ben Theron, OUTA's COO.

He added that there is surmounting evidence against the Gupta’s.

"A substantive amount of evidence has been provided to the authorities in the form of charges laid at various police stations, to assist the Hawks and the NPA with their investigations. While today's activity is most welcome, it is long overdue and we can only assume that new leadership within the ruling party is starting to have an impact on tackling corruption.

Theron further asserted his satisfaction with the outcome of the various charges laid against officials.

"OUTA has laid numerous charges with the police against individuals, including Cabinet ministers, who are implicated in fraud, corruption and treason and we are grateful that the hard work we have conducted over the past few years is now paying dividends", concluded Theron.

