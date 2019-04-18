The top 10 wealthiest countries in the world were recently by AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth in the 2019 Global Wealth Migration Review report. Photo: File

DURBAN - The top 10 wealthiest countries in the world were recently by AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth in the 2019 Global Wealth Migration Review report. The report reviews recent wealth migration trends including countries and cities that have had an inflow of HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals).

According to the report, the United States is the wealthiest country two Asian countries, China and Japan

Australia’s high ranking is also impressive when considering that it has only 25 million people living there.

Total wealth refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country. It includes all their assets such as property, cash, equities, business interests) less any liabilities. Government funds are excluded from the figures.

Below is a table showing the wealthiest countries in the world:

Rank Country Wealth (US$ billion'), 2018 1 United States 60707 2 China 23563 3 Japan 19131 4 United Kingdom 9125 5 Germany 8790 6 India 8148 7 Australia 6020 8 Canada 6009 9 France 5851 10 Italy 3849

The report also showed the wealth growth for each country between 2008 and 2018. According to the report the top three wealthiest countries in world did experience growth in the ten year period.

The United States showed a wealth growth of 27 percent while Japan's wealth grew by 18 percent but China had the most significant wealth growth with 130 percent.

India experienced a huge wealth growth of 96 percent.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE