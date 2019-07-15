Teaching English as a foreign language gives young South Africans a passport to travel the world and the opportunity to earn money as well. Photo: Pixabay

DURBAN - Teaching English as a foreign language gives young South Africans an opportunity to earn money as well and a passport to travel the world To help potential teachers find their best-suited destination, The TEFL Academy, South Africa’s leading course provider of teaching English as a foreign language, has launched the world’s first Factbook, a comprehensive guide for teaching abroad.

"We want to equip young professionals with all the information they need before setting off," said Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director of The TEFL Academy.

Profiling over 100 countries, the Factbook covers all the key facts that TEFL teachers need to know before they decide where they want to teach. This includes average pay, cost of living, types of learners, working environment and weather conditions.

The top five earning countries for South Africans are:

1 .Hong Kong: R26000 - R70000 per month

2. Saudi Arabia: R26000 - R44000 per month

3. China: R17500 - R40200 per month

4. Japan: R28000 - R33000 per month

5. South Korea: R21000 - R23000 per month

According to O'Sullivan, Safety, lifestyle, culture and earning power are cited by South Africans as some of the reasons they choose to teach English abroad. Other factors that making teaching English abroad attractive to South Africans include visa opportunities and affordability.

Top five countries that South African TEFL teachers choose:

1. China: Chinese students are interested in learning English for business, academic and general conversation. China boasts one of the highest paying teaching positions internationally, averaging between R18 000 and R40 000.

2. Vietnam: The country’s growing tourism industry has encouraged locals to learn business English to keep up with the growing economy. The cost of living is relatively cheap, allowing teaching salaries to accommodate traveling around the country and a comfortable lifestyle.

3. South Korea: Teachers looking to save money or pay back student loans should consider taking up positions on this island nation – most schools will reimburse flights and offer accommodation, paid holidays and an annual bonus.

4. Thailand: Thailand is an excellent place for newly qualified teachers to learn and hone their teaching skills, due to the slower pace of life. It also has many places to explore, including the nightlife of Bangkok, the beaches of Phuket and the floating markets of Hua Hin.

5. Spain: The demand for English in Spain is high, with a variety of opportunities to choose from. Teachers can explore the country while working in summer camps, as language assistants and through private school teaching. Suitable for travellers who do not have a university degree and are looking for a shorter time abroad.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE