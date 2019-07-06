DURBAN - The Vodacom Durban July is set to bring in thousands of visitors and inject millions into the Durban economy.
Besides the Durban economy, the attendees are also set to benefit from the horse racing event with large amounts of money up for grabs to those who bet on the right horses.
With horse racing at the centre of the Vodacom Durban July, the event will have 12 races and each race has prize money that ranges between R115 000 to R4,25 million.
The Vodacom Durban July main race has the biggest prize money amount which is R4.25 million.
Below are the titles of each of the races that will be taking place at the Vodacom Durban July and the total prize money that can be won for each race.
|Race number
|Race description
|Prize money
|1.
|Welcome to Hollywoodbets Greyville FM 88 Handicap (F & M) – Polytrack
|R115000
|2.
|Gateway Theatre of Shopping Pinnacle Stakes – Polytrack
|R135000
|3.
|Betting World 2200 (Grade 3) – 2200m
|R500000
|4.
|DStv Gold Vase (Grade 3) – 3000m
|R500000
|5.
|Zulu Kingdom Explorer Golden Slipper (Grade 2) – 1400m
|R600000
|6.
|Durban Golden Horseshoe (Grade 2) – 1400m
|R600000
|7.
|The Vodacom Durban July (Grade 1) – 2200m
|R4,25 million
|8.
|Engen Performance Stakes – Turf (Listed) – 1600M
|R150000
|9.
|Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes (Grade 1) – 1600m
|R1 million
|10.
|KZN Yearling Sales Million – 1300M – R1 000 000
|R1 million
|11.
|Compendium Insurance Brokers eThekwini Sprint (3-year-olds) – Polytrack
|R130000
|12.
|Hollywoodbets Greyville Bright Future MR 86 Handicap – Polytrack
|R115000
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE