DURBAN - The Vodacom Durban July is set to bring in thousands of visitors and inject millions into the Durban economy.

Besides the Durban economy, the attendees are also set to benefit from the horse racing event with large amounts of money up for grabs to those who bet on the right horses.





With horse racing at the centre of the Vodacom Durban July, the event will have 12 races and each race has prize money that ranges between R115 000 to R4,25 million.





The Vodacom Durban July main race has the biggest prize money amount which is R4.25 million.





Below are the titles of each of the races that will be taking place at the Vodacom Durban July and the total prize money that can be won for each race.





Race number Race description Prize money 1. Welcome to Hollywoodbets Greyville FM 88 Handicap (F & M) – Polytrack R115000 2. Gateway Theatre of Shopping Pinnacle Stakes – Polytrack R135000 3. Betting World 2200 (Grade 3) – 2200m R500000 4. DStv Gold Vase (Grade 3) – 3000m R500000 5. Zulu Kingdom Explorer Golden Slipper (Grade 2) – 1400m R600000 6. Durban Golden Horseshoe (Grade 2) – 1400m R600000 7. The Vodacom Durban July (Grade 1) – 2200m R4,25 million 8. Engen Performance Stakes – Turf (Listed) – 1600M R150000 9. Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes (Grade 1) – 1600m R1 million 10. KZN Yearling Sales Million – 1300M – R1 000 000 R1 million 11. Compendium Insurance Brokers eThekwini Sprint (3-year-olds) – Polytrack R130000 12. Hollywoodbets Greyville Bright Future MR 86 Handicap – Polytrack R115000



