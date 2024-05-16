Heritage Capital invests in Fairview Cheese company

Heritage Capital has invested in the specialised dairy sector with Fairview Cheese to mark the culmination of its maiden fund investment endeavours. Heritage Capital is a pioneering 100% black female-owned private equity fund manager that has investments ranging from heavy industrial applications to health-care products.

Since its inception in October 2017, Heritage Capital Fund I has been leveraging capital from esteemed investors such as the Transport Sector Retirement Fund. The infusion of additional institutional investors in May 2021 empowered the fund to broaden its investment horizon, focusing on sectors crucial for South Africa’s economic transformation, including industrial, services and consumer branded goods. Philile Maphumulo, a managing partner at Heritage Capital, said the fund’s commitment to fostering job creation, skills development and transformative impact within the South African economy.

“Our investment philosophy centres on companies that contribute to local manufacturing and service provision,” she said. Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Paarl in the Western Cape, Fairview Cheese boasts a repertoire of more than 50 cow and goat milk cheeses, including white mould, blue mould, feta and cream cheese. Notably, the company has recently expanded its offerings to include plant-based cheese and ice cream, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Its product innovation has recently landed the company the Qualité Mark of Excellence for six of its products, the most awards given to any other participant at the prestigious 2024 South African Dairy Awards. Heritage Capital has partnered with Nurture Brands, a long-term investor in the growing functional and convenience food sector. “The South African speciality cheese sector is primed for above-average growth, aligning with global trends in cheese consumption,” Maphumulo said.