High-profile ‘state capture’ arrests welcomed

INVESTORS and the business fraternity have gained newfound confidence in the South African government’s fight against grand corruption as investigations against allegations of State capture are bearing fruit. This comes after Friday’s arrests of former bigwigs of Transnet, a state-owned enterprise, and their associates who acted as consultants to allegedly fleece the State-owned enterprise of millions of rand.

Transnet Freight Rail former chief executive Siyabonga Gama, Transnet group former chief financial officer Garry Pita and Transnet group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi were arrested and appeared in court on Friday. Joining them in the dock were Eric Wood, a partner at Regiments Capital and chief executive of the defunct boutique financial advisory firm Trillian Capital Partners, and current Trillian Asset Management director Daniel Roy. The five are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering as well as the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Their arrests related to the R93 million payment that Transnet made to Trillian in December 2015 for allegedly having arranged a R30 billion club loan to help fund the acquisition of 1 064 diesel and electric locomotives by Transnet from four companies. However, the Zondo Commission’s report found that Transnet had already paid Regiments Capital, as a transaction advisor, the same amount of money for the same services. Business Unity South Africa (Busa) on Friday said it welcomed the arrest of critical players allegedly involved in state capture, as detailed in the report of the Zondo Commission.

Busa chief executive Cas Coovadia said that the state must move swiftly to implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission. “These arrests are a manifestation of a welcome urgency on the part of the government to act against those mentioned in the report,” Coovadia said. “We trust the National Prosecuting Authority has developed strong cases against those arrested and they will be prosecuted as soon as possible.”

Coovadia said such seriousness to deal with graft had resulted in S&P Global Ratings agency upgrading South Africa from a negative to a positive sovereign rating outlook “This is evidence that rating agencies will recognise positive interventions by the government that begin to address the serious structural issues in the economy,” he said. “Our next step is to attract investment, grow our economy, and create sustainable jobs. It is the only way to solve the severe socio-economic problems facing our country.”

Gama and his co-accused were released on bail ranging from R25 000 to R250 000. The arrests in relation to the alleged capture of Transnet followed hot on the heels of other significant alleged role players in the state capture project as pointed out by the Zondo report. Former Tegeta Exploration and Resources director Ronica Ragavan, former Optimum Coal mine trustee Pushpaveni Govender and former deputy director-general of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Joel Raphela, were arrested on Wednesday.

They are facing charges of fraud, forgery, uttering, perjury and money laundering for allegedly stealing R1.75bn in rehabilitation trust funds from the Optimum and Koornfontein mines in Mpumalanga. Andrew Bahlmann, the chief executive of corporate and advisory firm Deal Leaders International, on Friday said corruption, crime and theft had seen South Africa fall many positions in the World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index (WEF GCI) annual survey in recent years. “The root cause of poor business confidence was undoubtedly the allegations of grand-scale corruption at state-owned enterprises like Transnet and Eskom among many others,” he said.