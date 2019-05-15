UASA said that the latest official data showing unemployment remains stubbornly high showed that current policies were not adequate to create jobs. Picture: Steve Lawrence

JOHANESBURG - South African labour union UASA said on Wednesday the latest official data showing unemployment remains stubbornly high showed that current policies were not adequate to create jobs. Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday the unemployment rate rose to 27.6 percent of the labour force in the first quarter of 2019 from 27.1 percent in the final quarter of last year, with the number of employed people decreasing by 237,000.

It said the expanded umemployment rate, which includes people aged 15–64 who are without jobs, are available to work, or have become discouraged work-seekers, rose by one percentage point to 38 percent in the first quarter compared with the last three months of 2018.

UASA, which is affilliated to the Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA), said the government needed to revisit policies which served as obstacles to entrepreneurship and expansion of business.

"(Government must also) deal decisively with corruption, ensure infrastructure stability, re-establish South Africa as a prime investment destination and send out positive messages of political certainty in order to stimulate economic growth which will ultimately result in more jobs," spokesman Stanford Mazhindu said

"UASA is displeased with these (unemployment) numbers and we trust that the new government under President Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on creating an environment to foster the growth of business, reducing unemployment figures and allow for economic development."

African News Agency (ANA)