High-tech home and business security tips for worry-free holidays

Recent statistics highlight a worrying 3.8% rise in residential robberies - and with the festive season approaching which is traditionally a time for family vacations, beach trips with friends; is also unfortunately a time where South Africa sees a surge in home and business break-ins. Senior Buyer for DIY products at Builders, Candace Booysen, said that there are some preventative measures South Africans can take to safeguard their home and business belongings for a worry-free festive season break.

“Home and business security is a significant challenge for South Africans who wish to take some time away with their loved ones this time of year. Thankfully, there are countless DIY security solutions to help your premises and your belongings feel more secured, whether you’re leaving your home or business unattended for a while or want to feel safer while you and your loved ones are at home,” she says. Here are some tips on how South Africans can safeguard their homes and businesses this festive season: Smart use of lighting

To avoid leaving your unattended home or business vulnerable and in the dark when load shedding hits, consider installing rechargeable lightbulbs like the Lightworx LED Globe. These bulbs function as standard LED lightbulbs under normal conditions but switch to an integrated rechargeable battery during power outages. “A well-lit home can be a significant deterrent to potential intruders. Just ensure you use these bulbs regularly because the battery charges only when the light is on,” adds Booysen.

Automate your outdoor security system There’s nothing more nerve-wracking than not knowing what’s happening at your home or business when you’re away. Thankfully, an automated outdoor security product can help you monitor your home or business in real-time, ensuring peace of mind while away.

Booysen says automated systems like the Connex Connect 1080P IP Outdoor Cam and the Homeguard Heat Sensing PIR CCTV Dome Camera are robust home security solutions that allow you to respond promptly to any security breaches. “The Connect and Homeguard outdoor cameras are key components of smart home or business surveillance. They feature high-definition video recording, remote access via smartphones or tablets, and an extended night sensor range ideal for day or night surveillance. Best of all, the Connect camera houses a floodlight for reliable outdoor protection and advanced motion detection.” Improve your Indoor visibility

Booysen says keeping an eye on what’s happening inside is just as important as installing a robust outdoor surveillance system. She suggests South Africans install indoor smart cameras as an extra layer of security and for real-time interactions with their pets if they’re staying behind with pet sitters. “The Yale Smart Indoor Wi-Fi Camera is a smart addition allowing you to listen and talk back to pets and loved ones. It offers a real-time conversation feature, motion detection to alert you when something has happened and comes with the option to add an SD card to capture motion detect events.”

Booysen added that consumers can invest in the Vizia Mini DC Wi-Fi UPS - White (5W) to power their indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi cameras during load shedding. Secure your valuables Safeguarding your valuables is a crucial aspect of daily home security. Booysen says a secure storage solution like the Jaguar Medium Digital Lock Box can bolster indoor security.