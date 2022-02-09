Higher input costs put squeeze on farmers’ profits, says the Agricultural Business Chamber

FARMERS will continue to face higher input costs in the coming months, knocking their already tight profit margins, says the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz). According to its chief economist, Wandile Sihlobo, higher input costs, which have been the dominant feature of South Africa’s agricultural sector over the past year, will likely continue for some months.

“For the crop farming sub-sector, prices of fertiliser, herbicides and insecticides were up by more than 50percent during the planting period of the 2021/22 season. Hence, the crop losses in various regions of the country caused by floods proved so costly for farmers who had to replant or forego extremely wet areas this season. “Second, the poultry, and, to an extent, the livestock sector, also had to contend with higher grains and soybean prices since 2020, which have squeezed farmers’ profitability. Admittedly, improved grazing veld conditions resulting from heavy rains will, to some degree, be beneficial to the livestock industry.” Sihlobo said that in January fertiliser prices had remained elevated. For example, KAN/LAN (28), Uurea (46), and potassium chloride prices were up by 127percent year-on-year (y/y), 182 percent and 114 percent in January 2022, selling at around R13 933, R19 876 and R13 816 per ton, respectively.

Herbicides also showed a similar price trend, with, for example, glyphosate, Acetochlor and Atrazine prices up by 211 percent, 139 percent and 143 percent in December last year, respectively. Prices of insecticides such as imidacloprid, lambda cyhalothrin and acetamiprid prices were up by 124 percent, 45 percent and 121 percent, respectively, in December. Sihlobo attributed such sharp cost increases to factors such as the supply constraints in critical fertiliser-producing countries, mainly China, India, the US, Russia and Canada. Rising shipping costs, oil and gas prices were also contributing factors to the price increases, along with firmer global demand from the growing global agriculture. Sihlobo said the primary focus for the coming month was the winter crop growers, mainly for wheat, canola, barley and oats, where planting for the new season crop will begin at the end of April.

“This means that some of the input orders are already in process currently. Thus, even though the 2021/22 winter crops, such as wheat, were the largest since 2002, and canola a record harvest, the profits will be squeezed by the high input costs in the new upcoming production season.” For the summer crops, mainly maize, soybean, sunflower seed, groundnuts, sorghum and dry beans, he said it would be a while before farmers embarked on the 2022/23 production season, which would only begin in October. Sihlobo said there was uncertainty about fertiliser and agrochemicals (herbicides and insecticides) prices in the coming months. However, he believed the global supply of critical inputs was likely to have recovered by then, even if partially so, thus providing some price relief. Such optimism was also the outlook of some analysts in the global fertiliser market.

South Africa imports about 80 percent of the fertiliser it needs and is a minor player globally, accounting for a half percent of total global consumption. For this reason, local prices tended to be influenced by developments in the major producing and consuming countries. Much of the fertiliser imported was used in maize production, accounting for roughly 41 percent of total consumption. The second-largest consumer was sugar cane farming, at 18 percent. Fertiliser constituted about 35percent of grain farmers' input costs, and a substantial share in other agricultural commodities and crops. In terms of agro-chemicals (herbicides and insecticides), South Africa imported over 90 percent of annual usage. Sihlobo said this global dependency on critical agricultural inputs was because South Africa lacked the primary minerals or natural resources fundamental for producing fertiliser and agrochemicals.

Sihlobo said Agbiz also saw similar cost pressures in the livestock and the poultry industry. While the heavy rainfall of the past few months had improved grazing conditions in the country, oilseeds and grains prices have remained elevated, thus boosting input costs for farmers, specifically poultry producers. “The poor crop conditions in South America, strong demand for oilseeds in China and India, poor palm oil harvest in Indonesia, and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine tension, have been among the major upside drivers of prices in the past few months. This has, in turn, influenced the price dynamics in South Africa and the costs of feed for the livestock and poultry sector,” Sihlobo said. [email protected]