Homechoice plans to expand physical stores to aid E-commerce growth

Homechoice, the JSE-listed omni-channel retailer that does most of its transactions digitally, plans to grow its brick-and-mortar stores to close to 60 by the end of this year from 37 showroom stores, the company said Tuesday.

With online shopping continuing to flourish in South Africa and transforming the retail landscape, it’s easy to assume physical stores are becoming obsolete. However, a growing body of research indicates that brick-and-mortar stores still play a crucial role in driving sales and enhancing consumer experiences.

The e-commerce sector has seen remarkable growth that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. South Africa’s online retail sales reached R71 billion in 2023, making up more than 6% of total retail sales, according to research by World Wide Worx. Online retail sales were forecast to grow even further to up to 10% of the market by the end of 2025.