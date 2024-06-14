Homoeopathic Association of SA raises concerns about access to medicines required to practice

The Homeopathic Association of South Africa (HSA) is calling for the incorporation of homeopathy into SA’s primary health system, saying this could significantly improve access to care and reduce the burden on public healthcare facilities. In its submission on the Department of Health’s draft Scope of Practice of homeopathy, the HSA said this would be impossible if the current draft was adopted as it curtailed the range of medicines and therapies homeopaths were allowed to use.

HSA president, Dr Bianca De Canha, yesterday said the Scope of Practice governed how homeopaths could practise in South Africa, and it was of profound importance that the country got it right. “Failure to do so will have a negative impact not just on the profession’s ability to practise effectively, but also on the patients who rely on homeopaths for effective, affordable treatment of a range of healthcare issues,” De Canha said. HSA said they supported the recognition of homeopathic therapies, and the appropriate regulation and scheduling processes to ensure their safe use in South Africa.

“We see this as a stepping stone to the eventual incorporation of homeopathy into the public healthcare system. This Scope of Practice governs how homeopaths can practise in South Africa, and it is of profound importance that we get it right,” De Canha said. The draft Scope of Practice, published in February, guides the safe and effective use of homeopathic treatments and medicines in South Africa. Public submissions on the draft scope close this week. The HSA proposed that, by incorporating its submissions, the Department of Health could integrate homeopathy into the SA healthcare system in the same way that other BRICS countries have successfully done.

The HSA’s submission outlines its request for access to three categories of medications and therapies, including homeopathic medicines and other complementary medicines. It also requested permission for homeopaths to prescribe certain scheduled substances and medicines. It said this would allow practitioners to continue providing homeopathic and complementary care, while also supporting and supplementing primary healthcare services.

With regards to access to homeopathic medications, HSA said the draft Scope of Practice in its current form did not allow access to injectable therapies, nutraceuticals and medicines, even those deemed to be homeopathic in their classification, which severely limited available treatment options for homeopaths and their patients. “The HSA has requested the current status quo should be maintained to ensure patients have access to the full scope of these combinations to ensure the best possible outcomes and care for the patient,” De Canha said.” On access to certain prescription medications, which would improve healthcare outcomes for patients, the HSA has requested the right to access medicines on the essential drugs list, in keeping with the World Health Organisation’s recommendation on task shifting.