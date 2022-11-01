Household Affordability Index: Cooking oil, beef and curry powder prices drop in October, average food basket costs R4 787,83

The October 2022 Household Affordability Index, which tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries, in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok (in the Northern Cape), shows that in the month of October 2022, the average cost of the household food basket was R4 787,83. Month-on-month, the data released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group shows that the average cost of the household food basket decreased by R18,03 (-0,4%), from R4 805,86 in September 2022 to R4 787,83 in October 2022.

Year-on-year, however, the average cost of the food basket increased by R470,28 (10,9%), from R4 317,56 in October 2021 to R4 787,83 in October 2022. The following foods decreased in price: On the average household food basket, the following foods came down by more than 5%:

Tomatoes, 6kg (-R19,04 or -15%);

Cooking oil, 5L (-R18,58 or -9%);

Beef, 2kg stewing/chuck (-R9,32 or -5%);

Spinach, 8 bunches (-R6,60 or -7%);

and Curry Powder, 200g (-R1,85 or -6%). Other food prices which came down in October include maize meal, white sugar, samp, frozen chicken portions, amasi, wors, cabbage, white bread. The following foods increased in price: Foods which increased in price in October, by more than 5%, include: Onions, 10kg (R21,57 or 23%);

Butternut, 10kg (R21,46 or 21%);

Carrots, 5kg (R3,20 or 10%);

Green pepper, 2kg (R5,41 or 11%);

Oranges, 7kg (R4,22 or 11%);

Chicken feet, 2kg (R4,58 or 6%);

Chicken livers, 2kg (R4,99 or 8%);

and polony, 2,5kg (R3,27 or 5%). Other foods which went up in price in October, include rice, sugar beans, potatoes, and peanut butter.

In October 2022, food baskets decreased in Johannesburg, Durban, and Springbok, while food baskets increased in Cape Town and Pietermaritzburg. The Johannesburg basket decreased by R10,63 (-0,2%) month-on-month, and increased by R586,19 (13,6%) year-on-year, to R4 891,88 in October 2022. The Durban basket decreased by R139,86 (-2,9%) month-on-month, and increased by R347,40 (8%) year-on-year, to R4 674,46 in October 2022.

The Cape Town basket increased by R57,62 (1,2%) month-on-month, and increased by R449,91 (10,5%) year-on-year, to R4 730,58 in October 2022. The Springbok basket decreased by R52,49 (-1,0%) month-on-month, and increased by R439,77 (9,5%) year-on-year, to R5 067,78 in October 2022. The Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R48,94 (1,1%) month-on-month, and increased by R514,11 (12,3%) year-on-year, to R4 703,99 in October 2022.

Statistics South Africa’s latest Consumer Price Index for September 2022 shows that headline inflation was 7,5%, and for the lowest expenditure quintiles 1-3, it s 10%, 9,4% and 8,4% respectively. CPI food inflation was 12,3%. Women and children In October 2022, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R825,31. Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet decreased by R3,33 or -0,4%. But year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R78,17 or 10,5%

In October 2022, the Child Support Grant of R480 was 28% below the food poverty line of R663, and 42% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R825,31). Workers The National minimum wage in South Africa is R23,19 an hour and R185,52 for an 8-hour day. In October 2022, with 21-working days, the maximum national minimum wage for a general worker was R3 895,92.

The October 2022 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four persons is R3 234,69. “On our calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, puts electricity, and transport, taking up 59% of a worker’s wage (R2 299,50/R3 895,92),” the group said. “Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R1 596,42 – for food and everything else), and so in October 2022, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 50,6% (having R1 596,42 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3 234,69). (See page 8 of October 2022, Household Affordability Index),” the group further stated in the report.

Household domestic and personal hygiene products The October 2022 household domestic and personal hygiene index shows a decrease of R23,11 (-2.5%) month-on-month. Year-on-year the household domestic and personal hygiene products index increased by R157,32 (21,5%) bringing the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products to R890,00 in October 2022. (See page 5 of October 2022, Household Affordability Index).