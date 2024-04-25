Household food basket rose higher than inflation rate in April

Consumers have been paying prices higher than headline inflation for basic food items as the average cost of the household food basket increased by R312,36 - or 6.2% - in April this year compared to the same month a year ago. This means that the average cost of the Household Food Basket up to R5 336.31 a month, compared with R5 023.95 in April 2023.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) which released the April 2024 Household Affordability Index and key data yesterday. The index tracks the prices of 44 basic foods from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries, in Johannesburg, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba, Cape Town and Springbok Northern Cape. The PMBEJD said the increasing household affordability and food price crisis in April was mainly driven by higher vegetable prices, particularly because of the 44% increase in onions price.

On a monthly basis, the average cost of the Household Food Basket rose by 1.1%, or R58.38, in April to R5 336.31 from the previous month’s value of R5 277.93. PMBEJD programme coordinator Mervyn Abrahams said the Johannesburg basket, increased substantially higher than Durban and Cape Town, further driving the average household food basket upwards. “In April, 27 foods increased, and 17 foods decreased. Foods in the basket which increased in price in April 2024 by 5% or more, include sugar beans, onions, tomatoes, carrots, spinach, green pepper, and soup,” Abrahams said.

“Foods in the basket which increased in price in April 2024 by 2% or more, include white sugar, maas, chicken livers, beef liver, beef tripe, cabbage, tinned pilchards, bananas, peanut butter, apricot jam and brown bread.” However, potatoes, tea, fish, apples, and oranges were among foods in the basket which decreased in price by 5% or more in April. Foods in the basket which decreased in price in April, by 2% or more, included frozen chicken portions, curry powder, stock cubes, full cream milk, wors, canned baked beans, and margarine.

This month’s index shows that the Johannesburg basket increased by R224.90 month-on-month, and by R591.12 to R5 612.18 on a yearly basis in April this year. The higher-priced Joburg basket was said to be driven, not only by the higher vegetable prices, but also several of the core staple foods , including maize meal, rice, flour, sugar, beans, bread. The Durban basket rose by R12.88 during the month, and by R376.33 to R5 257.00 on a yearly basis in April, while the Cape Town basket inched by R28.15 and by R96.91 to R5 186.76, respectively.