How a coding foundation is bringing the tech economy to rural SA

Youth unemployment sits at a staggering 46.6%, but a new, non-profit initiative aims to train 10 000 rural youths to become coders with secured remote jobs after graduation - all within five years. The Africa Inspired Foundation (AIF) is launching a programme that is building community-based tech hubs to train the next generation of South African tech-professionals where it matters most: in the rural communities where economic opportunity is least.

AIF is the brainchild of the Zaio Institute of Technology - a digital coding academy empowering South Africans to become tech-professionals with guaranteed job placements, all at accessible prices. With the AIF, though, Zaio wants to expand its empowerment with the help of other motivated organisations to offer high quality training in rural areas as a non-profit. “Our vision is to cultivate the largest, most diverse pool of skilled tech workers yet,” Mvelo Hlophe, CEO of Zaio said.

“AIF is committed to uplifting communities by empowering young people who have previously been excluded from the digital economy,” he adds. By providing access to sought after technical training, the new foundation aims to drive economic self-sufficiency, enabling local talent to be able to work remotely from their hometowns and inject new vitality into rural economies. Addressing the Challenges Faced by Rural Students In South Africa’s rural areas, young people face a stark reality: quality job opportunities with potential for career growth are scarce and almost exclusively located in urban centres. This forces many to relocate, not just resulting in a ‘brain drain’ that deprives rural regions of skilled workers and stifles their economic development, but also diminishes the urbanising youth’s chances for success once they reach the already densely populated cities. Hlophe highlights, “Our goal with AIF is to break this cycle by delivering accessible tech education, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurial pathways within rural communities, thereby transforming the rural economy.”

A Strategic Approach to Talent Retention To counteract the downsides of rural-to-urban migration, the foundation is implementing a multifaceted strategy aimed at creating a self-sustaining ecosystem of tech-driven employment. AIF will establish community-based tech learning hubs that will serve as dynamic innovation centres. These hubs will enable students to acquire in-demand digital skills, develop competitive CVs, and access remote work opportunities. These hubs will also generate local jobs related to their daily operations, including administrative roles, technical support positions, and cafeteria management. Additionally, AIF is introducing work-readiness courses to refine professional etiquette, prepare students for the work environment, and build their confidence. Students who meet the required standards will secure job interviews for remote positions, allowing them to work from their hometowns. This approach not only enables them to spend their earnings locally, but also provides the experience needed to potentially launch their own businesses within their communities.

A Phased Approach with Ambitious Targets The initiative will start with the establishment of three tech hubs in its first year, with a target of training 300 individuals annually. “Over the next five years, we plan to expand to 15 hubs, with the capacity to train 10 000 aspiring tech professionals, which will significantly change the landscape of South Africa’s rural workforce,” Hlophe notes. Potential Obstacles Hlophe acknowledges, “For the AIF initiative to truly succeed, building trust with local rural communities will be crucial. “To earn the residents’ confidence, the foundation will prioritise active engagement with community leaders, ensuring the initiative is seen as a genuine force for positive change. Additionally, long-term sustainability will depend on securing consistent funding through donations, strategic partnerships, and volunteer contributions.”