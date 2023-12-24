How large would a “Warner-Paramount” merger be?

Preliminary talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global could lead to a merger sometime after April 2024, when a clause barring Warner from conducting new acquisitions is lifted.

If a merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global is agreed, and allowed to pass by federal regulators, it would create the world’s third largest news media company.

A combination of the two media giants would unite under a single roof famous Hollywood intellectual properties such as the Harry Potter and Mission: Impossible franchises, plus the CNN and CBS News outlets.

Both companies have been struggling as US viewers cancel cable-TV subscriptions in favour of streaming services which are expensive to run and aren’t making enough money yet to cover shrinking profits on traditional networks.

