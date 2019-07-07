The Durban July is the biggest social and business event to be hosted in the KZN with thousands of local and international visitors flocking to event. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA)



DURBAN - The Vodacom Durban July is the biggest social and business event to be hosted in the KwaZulu-Natal province with thousands of local and international visitors flocking to event.

When people think about the Vodacom Durban July the first thing that comes to their mind is horse racing but the annual event is also known for the extravagant and elegant fashion. The theme for the 2019 Vodacom Durban July was Stars of Africa.





Each year the racing event has a theme. This means that many a fashionista will spend a fortune to ensure that they follow the theme and look fabulous.





At the Vodacom Durban July Business Report spoke with five people about their experiences at the racing event and how much money they spent to ensure that they could attend the event while looking fashionable too.





Mevisha Marimuthoo is a 27-year-old woman that attended the Vodacom Durban July with a friend. Her outfit was African inspired with a beaded skirt and African jewellery which cost her R700 while her shoes cost R200.





Marimuthoo paid that the standard price for her Vodacom Durban July tickets which was R220. According to her she planned on spending R100 on betting and hoped to win at least R5000.





Mthobisi Cedrick Hlongwane who is attending the Vodacom Durban July for a second time is a 23-year-old fashion designer. According to the designer. he spent R400 on his outfit including his suit and shoes.





Hlongwane didn't pay for a Vodacom Durban July because he was showcasing his designs at the event. However, he planned on betting R300 and wants to win a lot of money.





Kathleen Koekemoere is 64-year-old pensioner who is attending the Vodacom Durban July for the first time. She said that because she is pensioner she had to save up in order to buy her tickets and ensure that she had enough money to place bets as well as buy refreshments as the day progressed.





According to the pensioner, she only purchased a R300 shirt for the horse racing event while the rest of her her ensemble was items that she already had in her closet.





Koekemoer said that she paid R220 for her ticket and she was to going bet R50 on the races.





Sidney Tshabalala, a fashion designer with his own studio spent R220 on his ticket to the Vodacom Durban July.





The designer who wanted to make a statement with his outfit spent R4500 on creating his outfit for the day. However, the designer spent just R95 on his shoes, a much smaller amount in comparison to his expensive clothing. Tshabalala was going to spend R2500 to place bets on the horse races and wanted to win around R5000.





Swelihle Gumbi is a 20-year-old student that attended the Vodacom Durban July with friends. Gumbi spent R1000 and R300 on her ensemble which were for her clothes and shoes respectively. As she is a student she planned on spending not more than R100 and she hoped to win R5000.



