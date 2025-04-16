How South Africa's tourism sector is gearing up for a booming Easter 2025

South Africa’s tourism and hospitality sectors are poised for a vibrant Easter weekend, with expectations high for a significant surge in both domestic and international visitors. The launch of the 2025 Easter Campaign, led by Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille at the scenic Atlantis Dunes in Cape Town, marks a renewed push to showcase the country’s diverse attractions, from breathtaking landscapes to rich cultural experiences.

“Affordability remains a priority. Travelers are looking for more budget-friendly accommodation and experiences, making initiatives like Sho’t Left vital in ensuring more South Africans can explore their own country” she said. De Lille added that lesser-known destinations are in demand. “More South Africans are seeking off-the-beaten-path adventures, opting for places with fewer crowds and deeper cultural experiences. “ Personalised travel experiences are key. Families, solo travellers, seniors, and adventure-seekers are all looking for tailored travel options, including accessible tourism and wellness retreats.” International visitors remain a key part of South Africa’s tourism strategy, she said. “In the first two months of 2025 alone, the country welcomed nearly 1.8 million international visitors - an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. International travellers are drawn to South Africa for its diverse cultures, breath-taking landscapes, and warm hospitality.”

KZN Tourism and Film Authority said in a statement that this year’s extra special school holidays, following the traditional Easter break, is expected to give the KwaZulu-Natal tourism industry a welcome added boost with 400 000 visitors over the April to May period. The projected economic injection for the province during this period is expected to be a whooping R1.4 billion. Rosemary Anderson, the chairperson Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa 9Fedhasa), said members are reporting lower figures than last year, with a few destination exceptions. "Members are reporting lower figures than last year, with a few destination exceptions. The Western Cape, particularly Cape Town, continues to attract the majority of Easter bookings, with occupancy rates outpacing other provinces. Occupancy numbers in KZN are looking good.”

Anderson said they would love to report higher-than-expected occupancy rates – exceeding previous years and this goes for restaurants as well as other hospitality and tourism businesses too. “We know the industry is well-placed to provide excellent levels of service to international visitors, local tourists and guests, and we hope it’s a good weekend on the roads and a happy, safe weekend for all." Reverend Musa Zondi, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said KZN is a popular destination for families looking for an ideal destination to take a short break during the Easter Season. “With a myriad of family-friendly accommodation establishments and exciting activities and three-hour drive from Gauteng or less from other surrounding provinces.” Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya, the CEO of South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise, said they are happy to note that the 2025 Easter season looks set to be a good one for tourism on the KZN South Coast. “This follows on from last year, where we saw 80% occupancy rates during this key period – with 100% occupancy in almost a quarter of establishments contacted.”