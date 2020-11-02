How to avoid being scammed this Black Friday

By Paul Grapendaal

CAPE TOWN – Black Friday 2020 could be bigger online than in-store this year, thanks to concerns about the risk of Covid-19 in crowded shops, and an increase in the number of people now comfortable with shopping online.

But for first-time online shoppers and those who might forget caution in their quest for a bargain, online shopping could be more lucrative for criminals than it is for consumers this Black Friday.

Cyber criminals and old-fashioned fraudsters can take advantage of unwary shoppers in several ways: by getting access to their bank card details to steal money; by using personal information to commit fraud and theft; or simply by accepting payment for goods they don’t deliver.

To avoid disappointment, theft and fraud, here are some tips for safer online shopping this Black Friday: